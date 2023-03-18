Nicholasville police arrest man following crash into car lot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville Police have arrested a man who crashed into the Don Franklin car lot on Lexington Road late Friday night.

The driver, Jacob Carlson, was reportedly driving under the influence before running into the car lot and damaging several vehicles at around 10:30 PM.

Carlson is charged with reckless driving, fleeing the scene, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

