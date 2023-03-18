Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.(MattGush via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has been charged with the killing of their younger sibling.

According to the Danville Police Department, an unidentified 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after their 4-year-old sibling died.

Police said their investigation started in August 2022 when the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing at an area residence. The child was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to another medical facility but later died.

This week, the department charged the child’s older sibling with murder after police said the juvenile confessed to suffocating the 4-year-old.

Danville police said the 13-year-old will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center pending trial.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Large police presence at Lexington Marathon
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60