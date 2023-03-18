UK beats Providence 61-53 in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats dominate the glass and slide into the second round
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky finished off a pesky Providence club 61-53 in the NCAA East Region opening round.

Antonio Reeves leading the way offensively for UK with a game-high 22 points while Oscar Tshiebwe went wild on the glass with 25 rebounds.

Jacob Toppin was solid with 12 first half points and was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch finishing with 18 points.

