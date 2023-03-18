UK beats Providence 61-53 in first round of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky finished off a pesky Providence club 61-53 in the NCAA East Region opening round.

Antonio Reeves leading the way offensively for UK with a game-high 22 points while Oscar Tshiebwe went wild on the glass with 25 rebounds.

Jacob Toppin was solid with 12 first half points and was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch finishing with 18 points.

A complete recap is on the way.

