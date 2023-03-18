Warren Central ends Woodford Co.’s run at Boys’ Sweet 16

Dragons headed to second-straight state tournament final
Woodford Co. guard Layton Starks dribbles against Warren Central in one Sweet 16 semifinal game.
Woodford Co. guard Layton Starks dribbles against Warren Central in one Sweet 16 semifinal game.(KHSAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Warren Central is headed back to the Boys’ Sweet 16 championship game after knocking off Woodford Co. in the first Saturday semifinal at Rupp Arena, 56-48.

The game was tied 35-35 at the end of three quarters.

Whitney Chappelle led all scorers with 18 points for the Dragons (35-1).

Aden Nelson led Woodford Co. (22-13) with 11 points. Jasper Johnson finished with 10.

Warren Central lost to George Rogers Clark last year in the Sweet 16 finals.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

