1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early morning crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early morning crash.

The crash happened at around 2:15 on Sunday morning. Officials say police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Tates Creek and Garden Grove Walk. They say the vehicle hit a tree in the median of Tates Creek, overturned on its side, and caught on fire.

The fire was quickly put out and two females had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police confirmed one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. 46-year-old Jessica Elaine Patterson was pronounced dead at 3:10 AM.

The other female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling
A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.
Sick Kentucky puppy will only eat chicken fingers
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims.
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims
Nominees, hosts, and presenters all took to the red carpet before the ceremony.
MAC hosts third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards
‘For the love of drag:’ Celebration at all-age drag show in Lexington
WATCH | ‘For the love of drag:’ Celebration at all-age drag show in Lexington
90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament