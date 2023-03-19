1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early morning crash.

The crash happened at around 2:15 on Sunday morning. Officials say police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Tates Creek and Garden Grove Walk. They say the vehicle hit a tree in the median of Tates Creek, overturned on its side, and caught on fire.

The fire was quickly put out and two females had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police confirmed one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. 46-year-old Jessica Elaine Patterson was pronounced dead at 3:10 AM.

The other female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

