College baseball player shot multiple times after away game

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WSYX) - Authorities in Ohio say a suspect is in custody after a college baseball player visiting from Michigan was shot multiple times following a game.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the campus of Muskingum University, which is about 70 miles east of Columbus, Ohio.

The victim plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital and reportedly released.

Olivet College says after its win on the field, one of its players went back to the dugout to get a personal item. The school says soon after, there was “an incident… involving an unknown individual with a firearm.”

Muskingum player freshman Mitchell Trace, who was at the field after the game, said the remaining players heard multiple gunshots and ran.

“We went over to talk in right field, and then, all you hear is shots, multiple shots. Coach turns, everyone turns and he says, ‘Run.’ We all run until we can’t anymore,” Trace said. “It was really like panic – just get away as fast as you can, make sure everyone’s fine.”

An older couple let a group of players into their home when they saw them running away from the gunshots.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says it has a suspect in custody.

Following the incident, Olivet College said the team was returning to Michigan, and it wouldn’t play scheduled games Saturday and Sunday.

