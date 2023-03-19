Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures, through Tuesday, as a ridge of high pressure takes control of our weather.

Rain chances increase, starting Tuesday night. Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will approach Central and Eastern Kentucky, which could become stationary, sparking strong to severe storms.

Here's how much rain some could get, according to the GFS, over the next 7 days. (WKYT)

Depending on where the front stalls, some of you could see 2-4 inches of rain, as highs warm to the 70s, by Thursday. If you are north of the front, you’ll be cooler, if you are south of the front, you’ll be warmer. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

