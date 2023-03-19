KENTUCKY VS K STATE

The 6th seeded Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (22-12) fell to the the number three seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) 75-69 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan shoots over Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe during the...
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan shoots over Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UK was a three-point favorite going in to the game.

K State had a 29-26 halftime lead, despite senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe notching a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds (6 defensive, 5 offensive). UK turned the ball over 11 times in the first half-- freshman guard Cason Wallace and Tshiebwe each with four. Kansas Stat, while shooting over 41% from the field, went 0-12 from three-point range.

Three UK players finished in double-figures, led by Tshiebwe with 25 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and an assist. Wallace added 21 for the Cats, going 9-11 from the field.

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell finished with a game-high 27 points, to go along with nine assists.

As a team, UK went 4-20 behind the arc, while K State went 5-21 (all 5 in the second half). Kentucky dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Kansas State 45-25 including a 19-4 advantage on the offensive glass, but UK turned the ball over twice as much (16 times).

Kansas State will advance to the Sweet 16 in Madison Square Garden.

