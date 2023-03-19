KENTUCKY VS K STATE

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKYT) - The 6th seeded Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (22-12) fell to the the number three seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) 75-69 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

UK was a three-point favorite going in to the game.

K State had a 29-26 halftime lead, despite senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe notching a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds (6 defensive, 5 offensive). UK turned the ball over 11 times in the first half-- freshman guard Cason Wallace and Tshiebwe each with four. Kansas Stat, while shooting over 41% from the field, went 0-12 from three-point range.

Three UK players finished in double-figures, led by Tshiebwe with 25 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and an assist. Wallace added 21 for the Cats, going 9-11 from the field.

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell finished with a game-high 27 points, to go along with nine assists.

As a team, UK went 4-20 behind the arc, while K State went 5-21 (all 5 in the second half). Kentucky dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Kansas State 45-25 including a 19-4 advantage on the offensive glass, but UK turned the ball over twice as much (16 times).

Kansas State will advance to the Sweet 16 in Madison Square Garden.

