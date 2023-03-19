‘For the love of drag:’ Celebration at all-age drag show in Lexington

By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Ahava Center for Spiritual Living in Lexington hosted a drag show called “For the love of drag.”

It was a celebration, after a legislative session, people at this drag show said attacked their drag and LGBTQ community. Senate Bill 150 would have banned drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.  Supporters of the bill say its Intent is to “restrict these types of performances to adults only.”

The bill did not have the necessary number of readings in the House to get full passage before the veto break.

The drag show producer, Katrina Victim, said the whole process was “mentally stressing,” but Saturday’s show was a great way to celebrate.

“I’m glad we have people who are in full support of not wanting to make these laws and regulations pass and to the people that are fighting against it, there’s bigger things that we can be fighting.” Victim said.

Rainbow Weldon is the spiritual director at Ahava. She said they’re all about believing and loving themselves for who they are.

“I really believe that we can come together as a community and celebrate because joy is an act of resistance. Joy, coming together and standing for the truth of who we are, is so needed. It’s the only way we will survive and to kind of keep the hope goung no matter what anyone else says.” Weldon said.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the night will go to Camp Beacon, which is Kentucky’s first LGBTQ camp that is coming this summer.

