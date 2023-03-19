MAC hosts third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center (MAC) hosted the third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards on Saturday evening, recognizing and celebrating art, artisans, educators, and everything in between.

“Arts and culture and music and all that is so entrenched in every everybody in Appalachia. So, now we have the time to show that off and we really want to showcase that,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.

After COVID-19 forced the first year of the Appys to remain virtual, the awards ceremony has grown the past two years.

“To have a show like this to really showcase everyone and their talent, how smart they are, how forward thinking everyone is in this region, and people don’t know, they’ll know it by the end of today,” said Appys Co-Host Lacey Roberts. “This is huge, and I feel like this should be more widespread than it is, but we’re working on it, it’s only the third year, but it’s going to get bigger and better each and every year.”

With 53 different categories ranging from tattoo artists and jewelry makers, to musicians and painters, the Appys celebrates the people who get us through hard times.

“The arts get us through everything,” said Best Indie Artist Finalist Alan ‘Corduroy’ Brown. “Not just music, you know, digital, music, paintings, people in general get us through all these hard times, so to be celebrated at all with all these different people here that are all artists in their own way, all teachers, all influential people, is phenomenal.”

The ceremony also celebrates the longstanding Appalachian tradition of connecting with people through art.

“I think people connect a lot more through, you know, music and art,” said Best Female Vocalist Finalist Taylor Hughes. “It’s really cool that we’re acknowledging people that bring that into the world and that can make that possible.”

