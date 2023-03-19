Man facing drug, gun charges in Wayne County

Wayne County Arrest
Wayne County Arrest(Monticello Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday morning, an officer with the Monticello Police Department pulled a car over just off of KY-1275 North in the Cumberland Crossing area.

The officer said a Chevrolet S-10 did not stop at a stop sign and failed to signal for a right turn.

During the investigation, the officer said the driver had an expired driver’s license, and he could not produce valid proof of insurance.

The driver was identified as 64-year-old Ronnie Weddle.

During a search of the truck, officials said they found more than four grams of meth, marijuana, digital scales, two guns and cash.

Weddle was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, forgery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.
Sick Kentucky puppy will only eat chicken fingers

Latest News

Anti-trans legislation raises concerns about mental health
Anti-trans legislation raises concerns about mental health
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims.
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims
Nominees, hosts, and presenters all took to the red carpet before the ceremony.
MAC hosts third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards