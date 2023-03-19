TICKET PUNCHED: Transy Women’s Basketball in National Championship game for 1st time

The Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team (32-0) beat Smith College (29-2) 76 to 65 in the DIII Women’s Basketball Final Four to advance to the program’s first National Championship.
Transy knocked off Anderson on Saturday, while Georgetown College took care of Shawnee State.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WKYT) - The Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team (32-0) beat Smith College (29-2) 76 to 65 in the DIII Women’s Basketball Final Four to advance to the program’s first National Championship.

Previously, the Pioneers had never made it past the Elite 8 round.

Madison Kellione led the way for Transy 24 points, shooting 69% from the field. The Cynthiana, Kentucky native is a senior.

As a team, Transy shot nearly 52% from the field and held Smith to just 2-21 from three-point range.

For just the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at noon eastern.

Transy will face the Christopher Newport University Captains (31-0).

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

