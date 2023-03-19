Warming center opens in Johnson County as temperatures tumble

Warming Center
Warming Center(Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Johnson County Emergency Management announced a warming center will open Sunday evening as temperatures dip below freezing.

The center is located at 342 Second Street in Paintsville. The entrance is in the back of the building.

The warming center will open at 7 p.m., and it will remain open until 7 a.m. on Monday.

If you have any questions, you can call 606-789-4221.

