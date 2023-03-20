2022 Breeders’ Cup in Lexington had 2nd-highest economic impact on a city in event’s history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland says the 2022 Breeders’ Cup brought in $81 million to Lexington.

It’s the second-highest economic impact in the race’s history.

“Any time the Breeders’ Cup is in a location, we want to leave it better than when we got there,” said Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president & CEO.

Keeneland was the home of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, but the stands were empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, when it came back in 2022, it was bigger and better than ever.

“There was such a demand that people were booking hotels in Louisville and elsewhere so they could attend the Breeders’ Cup,” said Fleming.

There was such a demand that Fleming says they put up $10 million worth of temporary infrastructure at Keeneland to accommodate the fans.

“We’re always looking to innovate, improve and make sure that it’s a world-class experience for everyone,” said Fleming.

The Breeders’ Cup might only be two days of racing, but its economic impact on local businesses stretches on for much longer.

“Those included hotels, restaurants, tax with the racetrack and tickets,” Fleming said.

Fleming says something they’re really proud of is that they had ticket purchasers come to Lexington from all 50 states and from 18 different countries.

In a recent study led by a University of Louisville economics professor, the 2022 event marked the second-highest economic impact made on a city in Breeders’ Cup history.

“It was really nice to see those owners and servers and bartenders and how appreciative they were for how big of an economic impact we made in this region in a much-needed time,” Fleming said.

According to Breeders’ Cup representatives, the event also generated record global wagering of nearly $190 million.

The president of VisitLex, Mary Quinn Ramer, says in part, “we applaud breeders’ cup’s decision to bring the 2022 event to our city.”

“Keeneland is just such a majestic, beautiful place to have the world’s best horses compete,” said Fleming. “It was such a success that it wouldn’t be a surprise that we would be back here sometime.”

However, Fleming couldn’t say what year that might be.

This year’s Breeders’ Cup is set to be held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on November 3rd and 4th.

