Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re starting out a new work week on another colder than normal note, but we are coming out of it. Our pattern warms, but when it warms, it storms and we have storms in the forecast later in the week.

Temps today start around 20 and finish in the upper 40s to low 50s for many. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The numbers reach deep into the 50s for Tuesday as clouds thicken during the afternoon. Those clouds are ahead of warmer air arriving by Wednesday and Thursday, and this will be accompnaied by a few showers and storms.

This is all ahead of another potent storm system targeting the region by Friday. The track on this low means temps may surge to 70 and this could put us in the risk for high winds and strong storms.

Not only am I concerned about strong storms, but this is also a pattern where repeat showers and storms could soak the region. The models are spitting out some hefty numbers around here through Saturday.

