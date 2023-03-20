Community asked to help after Ky. first responder’s home destroyed

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Jessamine County are asking the community to help out one of their own after one of the county’s EMT officials had their home destroyed in a fire.

Lieutenant Matt White, with Jessamine County EMS, says his colleague, William Day-Taylor, is just a kind, genuine person who wants to help others. Now, he is the one who needs help after he and his family most everything to a fire.

White says the fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Kennedy Bridge Road in Garrard County.

“The fire started without them knowing it; it sounds like. They touched one of the doors and it was extremely hot,” said Lt. White.

White says the fire then spread throughout the entire house.

The fire displaced Day-Taylor’s family of four, which includes two young children. So, his fellow first responders are taking donations of clothes, home goods, furniture and more. They will store it until Day-Taylor can find a new home.

White works the same shift as Day-Taylor and says he too has been in this position before, so he knows how hard it is to ask for help when they’re usually the ones providing it.

“Back in 2012, I lost everything in the same way and it’s the lowest of lows,” said Lt. White. “So, that’s why we’re trying to get him some help”

Lieutenant White says clothing in any other physical donations can be brought to the county’s public safety center during their normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week long.

There is also a fundraiser the first responders have started for Day-Taylor.

