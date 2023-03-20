Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite has died.

Cedric Jenkins, affectionately known as “swoop,” was 57 years old.

The 6′1″ Jenkins was a Georgia Mr. Basketball in 1984 as well as a McDonald’s All-American and a Parade All-American.

Jenkins scored 271 points and had 268 rebounds in his UK career but is best remembered for tipping in the game-winner as time expired to beat Louisville in 1988.

