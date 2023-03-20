Gov. Beshear signs bill expanding health care services for Kentuckians

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill that expands health care services for Kentuckians.

House Bill 75 boosts Medicaid payment rates for outpatient procedures performed at hospitals. The law is expected to provide budgetary support for hospitals, especially the state’s rural healthcare facilities.

The new law, which was supported by the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), requires the state’s Department for Medicaid Services to assess outpatient services and provide additional payments to hospitals to reduce payment gaps between Medicaid reimbursements and what would be paid by private health insurance. The measure also allows Medicaid to create a hospital rate increase program for individuals enrolled in its fee-for-service program to pay up to the upper payment limit of the federal Medicare program. The legislation is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

Beshear says the bill ensures access to health care for Kentuckians.

