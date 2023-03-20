Home damaged in structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters in Lexington are battling a structure fire in the 4800 block of Keats Grove Lane.

Officials say the two-story home suffered moderate to heavy smoke damage.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Residents will not be staying in the home Sunday night and do have another place to stay.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

