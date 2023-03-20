Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring will be a little slow to get going

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring officially arrives today at 5:24 pm but it will not have the feel of the season.

Temperatures will remain at come cooler levels this afternoon. It will be better than this past weekend. If you are looking for some even warmer air, you will have to wait a few more days. The real shot of Spring won’t get here until later.

Some showers will likely reach the region late Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. It’ll probably warm up a little for this time period. Most will see highs hover around the 50s and 60s at that time.

The real shot of warmth shows up on Thursday. At that point, highs will reach the 70-degree mark or even warmer. Our pattern gets a little more active at the end of the week. While temperatures come up, so will the rain chances. Showers & storms will likely blow through the region at the end of the week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.