Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring will be a little slow to get going

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring officially arrives today at 5:24 pm but it will not have the feel of the season.

Temperatures will remain at come cooler levels this afternoon. It will be better than this past weekend. If you are looking for some even warmer air, you will have to wait a few more days. The real shot of Spring won’t get here until later.

Some showers will likely reach the region late Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. It’ll probably warm up a little for this time period. Most will see highs hover around the 50s and 60s at that time.

The real shot of warmth shows up on Thursday. At that point, highs will reach the 70-degree mark or even warmer. Our pattern gets a little more active at the end of the week. While temperatures come up, so will the rain chances. Showers & storms will likely blow through the region at the end of the week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.
Sick Kentucky puppy will only eat chicken fingers

Latest News

Once the warm-up gets here, it will feel awesome.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Here's the temperature trend, for Lexington, over the next 7 days.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Expect a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures, through Tuesday, as a ridge of high...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures, then Storms
Cooler air and sunshine will settle in, behind a cold front, for Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast