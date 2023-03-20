Ky. veteran recalls Iraq invasion 20 years later

Ky. veteran's organization on 20th anniversary of beginning of Iraq war
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the twentieth anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Jeremy Harrell was in the army in 2003. Twenty years ago, Sgt. Harrell was stationed in Kuwait. His unit and several others would soon get orders from President Bush to invade Iraq. Harrell was part of the first wave of troops to cross the Iraqi border.

“It was a unique experience. It was something we trained hard for, and as a 21-year-old man, I was excited really to get the opportunity to do what my country needed me to do,” Harrell said.

He recalls not having any infrastructure when his unit entered the country.

“it was basically a dust bowl, and we lived in GP medium tents, wool tents,” Harrell said. “We didn’t have the showers or the trailers and the chow halls and things like that.”

Harrell’s assignment was to guard the enemy POW camp, Abu Ghraib. Harrell says that prison was up to standard when he was there, but when his unit left, allegations of prisoner abuse arose.

“It was unfortunate because there was some real good work being done in that prison, and unfortunately, the behavior of some created kind of a stigma,” he said.

The war is over, but Harrell is still dealing with battle scars.

“I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury,” he said.

Now he’s helping other veterans deal with those same issues through an organization he created called Veteran’s Club.

Veteran’s club has become a nationwide organization with programs to help vets overcome life-changing challenges.

“I had a deep, deep love for my fellow brothers and sisters in arms and I wanted to make sure they didn’t have to struggle for decades like I did in order for them to have a life they can be proud of and a life they deserve,” he said.

Right after our interview harrell caught a plane to Wyoming to help veterans in that state.

