London man pleaded guilty to trafficking Fentanyl

Photo courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Photo courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Commonwealth’s Attorney office announced David Cornett of London entered a guilty plea to charges including trafficking fentanyl.

Cornett was charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Charges were filed after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a woman in a medical emergency on March 30, 2022. Deputies discovered the woman had overdosed after taking Fentanyl.

Following investigations found that the woman received Fentanyl from David Cornett.

Cornett will be sentenced on April 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash
90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
The Ahava Center for Spiritual Living in Lexington hosted a drag show called “For the love of...
‘For the love of drag:’ Celebration at all-age drag show in Lexington
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims.
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims

Latest News

First responders in Jessamine County are asking the community to help out one of their own...
Community asked to help after Ky. first responder’s home destroyed
Two southern Kentucky police officers were recognized in special ceremonies on Monday. A...
Memorial dedicated in honor of two Ky. officers who died in 2022
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Everett McCorvey - UK Opera Theatre Stars of Tomorrow Gala
Everett McCorvey - UK Opera Theatre Stars of Tomorrow Gala