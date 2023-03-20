London man pleaded guilty to trafficking Fentanyl

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Commonwealth’s Attorney office announced David Cornett of London entered a guilty plea to charges including trafficking fentanyl.

Cornett was charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Charges were filed after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a woman in a medical emergency on March 30, 2022. Deputies discovered the woman had overdosed after taking Fentanyl.

Following investigations found that the woman received Fentanyl from David Cornett.

Cornett will be sentenced on April 19, 2023.

