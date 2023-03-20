Memorial dedicated in honor of two Ky. officers who died in 2022

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two southern Kentucky police officers were recognized in special ceremonies on Monday.

A memorial wall was dedicated to Sgt. Logan Medlock and Lt. Travis Hurley. They were both officers in London, Ky. and both died in 2022.

Wall being unveiled to honor the lives of two London officers —more on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/SpS4BpkJ8T — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 20, 2023

Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver collided with his cruiser while he was on patrol. Hurley died of complications with COVID-19.

The memorial wall lists their end-of-watch dates. It is located inside the squad room of the police department. When officers begin their shifts each day, the wall reminds them to honor the fallen and that heroes never die. We are told it is a fitting way to remind officers of their sacrifices. It’s been a difficult time for this department since the two deaths last year.

Sgt. Medlock’s family also received two traffic enforcement awards he won for 2022. He would have received both personally, but he was killed in October.

Casey Byrd was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Medlock. The case against him is still being worked out through the circuit court system.

