North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball

Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard, a senior guard at North Laurel High School, won the 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball award Sunday evening.

The ceremony was held at The Griffin Gate in Lexington.

During the 2022-23 season, Sheppard averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game while leading the Jaguars to the Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament.

Sheppard signed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky in November.

Haven Ford, from Rowan County High School, was also honored. Ford received the 2023 Miss Kentucky Basketball award.

Regional candidates and season statistical leaders were also recognized at the annual Mr & Miss Kentucky Awards Ceremony.

Perry Central’s Mason McAlarnis received the Wallace C. “Wah Wah” Jones Award, annually given to a senior male multisport athlete.

Kensley Feltner was recognized as the state’s leading female scorer.

Owsley County’s Carly Smith was recognized as the state’s leading female free throw shooter.

Peyton Dixon was recognized as the state’s leading male rebounder.

On the boys’ side, Reed Sheppard also earned 13th Region Player of the Year. McCreary Central’s Kyle Stephens earned 12th Region Player of the Year, Wolfe County’s Sawyer Thompson earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

On the girls’ side, Southwestern’s Ayden Smiddy earned 12th Region co-Player of the Year, North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore earned 13th Region Player of the Year, Leslie County’s Courtney Hoskins and Hazard’s Abby Maggard both earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

