Rick Pitino agrees to 6-year deal to become St. John’s coach, sources say

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rick Pitino, Iona men’s basketball coach and former coach of both University of Louisville and University of Kentucky, has reportedly taken a six-year deal to become the next coach at St. John’s University.

Pitino will be returning to the Big East Conference following a 16-season run with the University of Louisville. The university formerly played in the conference before being invited into the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014.

While Pitino’s hiring is expected, the terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to ESPN.

Pitino teased his final season as coach of the Iona University men’s basketball team in a series of tweets on Monday afternoon.

“I’m not sad it ended,” Pitino said in a tweet. “I’m so grateful it happened.”

Pitino’s coaching career began back in 1974 as an assistant coach for the University of Hawaii. He coached several college and pro teams before joining as the head coach of University of Kentucky from 1989 to 1997 and then the University of Louisville from 2001 to 2017.

He is the only coach to have led three programs to the Final Four with Providence, Kentucky and Louisville, and won national titles with Kentucky and Louisville.

The university is set to officially introduce Pitino in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, ESPN said.

