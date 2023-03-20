Transylvania women’s basketball team making first National Championship appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been an incredible season for the Transylvania women’s basketball team and it’s not over yet. They’re headed to the Division III National Championship game in less than two weeks.

It’s been a historic season for the 32-0 Transylvania women’s basketball team.

The bats started this journey to the NCAA tournament as soon as they stepped onto campus last year.

“It was our goal from the beginning of the year that we wanted to win a national championship. We came in writing our goals down. You know, last season ended differently than we wanted it to, but this year we’re coming.” Senior Dasia Thornton said.

Dasia Thornton’s senior year has been nothing short of exciting. The team’s talent is just one part of their success.

“Not really any doubt, we don’t really expect too much. Just play our game, take it one step at a time, one possession at a time, one game at a time and whatever the outcome, we’re just happy to have the joy in the journey.” Thornton said.

After nearly missing their flight back to school on Sunday, the team was welcomed by fans with loud cheers.

“It feels great, representing the community, representing ‘Transy’, representing all the people that came before us.” Thornton said, “Everyone is proud of us, and we’re just glad we get to make history.”

The first Transylvania women’s basketball team to ever make it to the National Championship will soon lace up their shoes and head to Texaswith all of the community’s support.

“Hopefully we’ll get the big national championship trophy,” she said.

The team plays in the championship game on April 1st in Dallas.

