US aid worker kidnapped in Niger released after 6 years

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff Woodke, who was the victim of a 2016 kidnapping in West Africa, during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American aid worker who was kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger more than six years ago has been released from custody, the Biden administration said Monday.

Jeffrey Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced him at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali’s border.

A senior administration official who briefed reporters Monday on Woodke’s release described the action as the culmination of years of efforts, but declined to say what exactly led to him being freed from captivity or where he is now.

The official said no ransom was paid and no concession was made to captors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.
Sick Kentucky puppy will only eat chicken fingers

Latest News

FILE -People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,...
Silicon Valley Bank successor’s auction extended by FDIC
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals