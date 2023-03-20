Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is pleading guilty in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.

The shooting happened near Fayette Mall, at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing.

Stringer was in her car when it happened.

Campbell was originally charged with murder. That charge was amended to manslaughter as part of the plea deal.

The recommended sentence is 13 years, and Campbell will be formally sentenced on May 26.

