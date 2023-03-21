Deer crashes into Lexington lawyer’s home

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington lawyer is laying out the case against a deer that broke into his home.

Defense attorney Abe Mashni says the deer crashed through his window after this month’s wind storm.

His family was staying at his parents’ home because their power was out.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Mashni says the deer could be guilty of burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.

