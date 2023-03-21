Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund

Two out of three taxpayers received a refund last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 63 million taxpayers have already filed their return this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of those filers should expect to receive a refund of just under $3,000, on average.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said if you’re expecting to receive a refund from the government, you should start planning on how you’re going to spend the money now.

Grant recommended using the money to pay off high interest debt, like a credit card, or to replenish your emergency savings account.

Another option, Grant added, is using the money for a home improvement project.

“It might prevent future headaches, because it might be one of those things that as you put it off, the risks get higher,” Grant said.

Grant said it’s okay to let yourself do something fun with your tax return, or maybe use some of it to buy a “want,” instead of a need.

“Sometimes it’s nice to use a tax refund for something like fun and travel,” he said. “Or getting, maybe like replacing a phone or a computer that’s old, where it’s like, ‘yeah, you need to replace it,’ but it’s kind of more of a want than a need.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump,...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case
Lows in the teens, over the weekend, turned spring blooms brown, but there’s some good news.
Can blooming trees bounce back from frost?