Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago

Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years ago. (Source: KPHO)
By Susan Campbell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A family in Arizona recently received an abandoned vehicle notice along with a fine for a car they haven’t owned in years.

The notice from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed up months ago in the mail for Bruce Mathews’ daughter. It came with a fine of $500 and a blocked Motor Vehicle Division account.

“She was horrified when she first received the notice,” Matthews said.

Mathews said he had helped his daughter sell the 2007 Chevy Cobalt to a scrapper years ago.

“It wasn’t hers,” he said. “Hadn’t been hers for six years.”

Mathews contacted ADOT’s abandoned vehicle unit to resolve the issue. He said he had recently thrown out old paperwork related to the sale since enough time had passed and there seemed to be no reason to keep it.

“We had sent the notice into the MVD that the vehicle had been sold and signed the title over to the salvage company,” he said. “I figured clearly they would have the paperwork, so I’ll just call them.”

However, when he called, he said they did not have the paperwork.

“This is wrong. They put up a block wall. It just frustrates you that much more, makes you that much more determined,” Mathews said. “If it’s happening to us, it’s happening to other people.”

KPHO contacted the MVD to find out what exactly happened to the Cobalt in the years since the Mathews sold it.

They said Bill Lamoreax, a spokesperson for the agency, told them they were unable to find records showing a transfer of ownership.

“The right things were done by signing the back of the title, but then the one thing that didn’t happen was that title wasn’t then ever submitted to the MVD to get reprocessed and retitled,” Lamoreaux said.

When selling a vehicle, it’s important to make sure it is completely out of the seller’s name. Lamoreaux recommended the buyer and seller come to the MVD office together to make sure the vehicle is properly transferred.

Fortunately for the Mathews, some years-old insurance information helped prove the vehicle had been sold, and the MVD wiped away the fine.

“We are very happy to get this particular case resolved in a positive manner for this customer,” Lamoreaux said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike