Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against a now-former commonwealth’s attorney.

Ronnie Goldy resigned as the prosecutor for several counties in northeastern Kentucky, including Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee.

He’s accused of talking with a defendant when her lawyers were not present, exchanging nude photos, asking for videos from her, and giving her money.

The Kentucky House agreed to impeach him, and now the proceedings are in the Senate. He’s facing three articles of impeachment, and now a Senate committee is reviewing evidence.

“He asked Ms. Helton, ‘when do I get to see a video?’ And she replied, ‘when do I not have a warrant, ha, ha, ha.’ His response was that that ‘didn’t happen on the 5th.’ He’s right; it happened on the 15th,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville.

All the evidence and testimony at Tuesday’s hearing was from members of the House or from a witness, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Casey and Adair Counties, Brian Wright.

Neither Goldy nor his attorneys were at the hearing, but through each step in the process, the chairman asked if anyone wanted to speak or cross-examine Goldy. No one answered.

We are told the committee has Tuesday and Wednesday to review evidence and act on it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.