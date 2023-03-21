Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will reach Spring levels

Highs will climb into the 70s
Highs will climb into the 70s(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have made it through the chill and now it’s time to get ready for milder air.

Temperatures will make a run in the 50s this afternoon. We have reached the point in March when highs average around 58 degrees. It looks like it will be awfully close with highs around 57, generally, for the region. These numbers will feel better than normal when you consider how chilly it has been recently.

Rounds of showers will begin to show up later tonight and every single day following the initial round of rain. The wetter pattern will remain in place through the first part of the weekend. There is some indication that we’ll pick up a decent amount of rain at the end of the week and into the weekend. Several inches will be possible for the late week rain.

The best part of the week will be the taste of the 70s that we get on Thursday. Most of you will likely reach at least 70 with some numbers getting even higher. There’s a shot at hitting 75 or warmer.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

