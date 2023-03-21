Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.
A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at his home in Corbin Monday evening when he got something to stand on so he could dunk the ball.

The coroner’s office says while Eli was doing that, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him, resulting in blunt trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

Defense attorney Abe Mashni says the deer crashed through his window after this month’s wind...
Deer crashes into Lexington lawyer’s home
Delilah is doing much better.
Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’
Angilo’s Pizza and Bell’s Outdoor Sports and Pawn Shop reside within the same building along US...
Police in Ky. town investigating series of break-ins
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney