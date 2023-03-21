Lexington Vintage Market returns for first time since pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Vintage Market is back this year for the first time since before the pandemic.

It’s a great opportunity to support local small businesses, and there will be plenty to do for the whole family.

It started as a passion project. When Macee Gorsage was home on maternity leave, mid-pandemic, she started reselling vintage and second-hand home decor.

“I’ve always loved thrifting, finding good deals, and I decided to turn it into a full-time job two years ago,” Gorsage said.

It was online only at first, but then the dream took off and became Gorsage Garage.

“I didn’t know at the time it could be a full-time job,” Gorsage said. “We were in Nashville at the time, and we moved to Lexington. And business just started growing because of markets like this. We have amazing customers here.”

Gorsage Garage will now be just one of 80 small or local vendors on display in Lexington.

“We are really looking forward to being able to showcase so many small businesses after what they’ve gone through the past few years and to be able to put them at the forefront and the spotlight,” Vintage Market Days of Lexington owner and promoter Chelsie Taylor.

A former boutique owner, Taylor used to be one of the many vendors at Vintage Market Days of Lexington. Now she’s the owner and promoter. Like the rest of the world, the event was put on pause during the pandemic. But it’s coming back to the Kentucky Horse Park this weekend.

“Small businesses are the heart of communities. They’re the ones donating to baseball teams, the dance squads. They’re the ones that are investing those dollars back,” said Taylor. “When you bless a small business with your purchase, you bless an individual who in turn can turn around and help their family because of it.”

You can get your tickets for vintage market days now or at the gate. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

They will have everything from antiques and art to clothing as well as food trucks and live music.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.