McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville, Lexington and surrounding areas.(tcw-wflx)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Things just got a bit sweeter at McDonald’s as the restaurant announced it will be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at several Kentucky restaurants.

Starting March 21, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville, Lexington and surrounding areas, according to a release.

The restaurants involved in the expanded test market run will be offering three classic favorites: the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

Doughnuts will be offered all day while supplies last in restaurant, at the Drive Thru, through McDonald’s McDelivery and on the McDonald’s app.

Krispy Kreme said doughnuts will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

