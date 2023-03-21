Police in Ky. town investigating series of break-ins

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The Cynthiana Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins.

Angilo’s Pizza and Bell’s Outdoor Sports and Pawn Shop reside within the same building along US Route 27 and police say they were both targeted by burglars around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officer Josh Patrick says the suspect forced entry into a travel trailer outside Bell’s. Patrick says the suspect then moved in and out of Angilo’s very quickly, breaking through the front door to steal a register.

We’re told the register was eventually dumped into a nearby creek. Police say the register only had $15 in it, but it costs at least $1,500.

“I think Angilo’s didn’t even open yesterday, so that’s quite a bit of money lost and then he’s got to pay for the door,” said Officer Patrick.

They’re asking anyone who might have seen something to reach out to their department.

“It was a male, real skinny, black shirt, and black hoodie. It’s possible there were two of them, but unable to verify that,” said Officer Patrick.

Sgt. James Sexton also urges local businesses to consider installing cameras and other security equipment, so if this happens to you, officers will have a better chance of quickly finding the criminals responsible.

Police say there was also another break-in Monday, about a half-mile away on River Road. They say it’s very possible the cases are connected.

