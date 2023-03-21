Police in Ky. town investigating series of break-ins

Police in Ky. town investigating series of break-ins
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The Cynthiana Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins.

Angilo’s Pizza and Bell’s Outdoor Sports and Pawn Shop reside within the same building along US Route 27 and police say they were both targeted by burglars around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officer Josh Patrick says the suspect forced entry into a travel trailer outside Bell’s. Patrick says the suspect then moved in and out of Angilo’s very quickly, breaking through the front door to steal a register.

We’re told the register was eventually dumped into a nearby creek. Police say the register only had $15 in it, but it costs at least $1,500.

“I think Angilo’s didn’t even open yesterday, so that’s quite a bit of money lost and then he’s got to pay for the door,” said Officer Patrick.

They’re asking anyone who might have seen something to reach out to their department.

“It was a male, real skinny, black shirt, and black hoodie. It’s possible there were two of them, but unable to verify that,” said Officer Patrick.

Sgt. James Sexton also urges local businesses to consider installing cameras and other security equipment, so if this happens to you, officers will have a better chance of quickly finding the criminals responsible.

Police say there was also another break-in Monday, about a half-mile away on River Road. They say it’s very possible the cases are connected.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

Defense attorney Abe Mashni says the deer crashed through his window after this month’s wind...
Deer crashes into Lexington lawyer’s home
Delilah is doing much better.
Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville,...
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants