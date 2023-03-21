Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’

The Lexington Humane Society says a rescue puppy with parvo is improving.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a heartwarming story we first told you about last week.

The Lexington Humane Society says a rescue puppy with parvo is improving.

The Humane Society says they struggled to get the puppy to eat anything, except for Raising Cane’s chicken fingers.

The pup, named Delilah, is doing much better.

The Humane Society says the chicken fingers helped boost her appetite and she’s back to eating puppy food.

Once she’s fully recovered, Delilah will go back to her foster home, which they say will now be her “permanent home.”

Click here if you’d like to donate to Lexington Humane Society.

Delilah is doing much better.
Delilah is doing much better.(Lexington Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

Defense attorney Abe Mashni says the deer crashed through his window after this month’s wind...
Deer crashes into Lexington lawyer’s home
Angilo’s Pizza and Bell’s Outdoor Sports and Pawn Shop reside within the same building along US...
Police in Ky. town investigating series of break-ins
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville,...
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants