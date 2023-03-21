Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a heartwarming story we first told you about last week.

The Lexington Humane Society says a rescue puppy with parvo is improving.

The Humane Society says they struggled to get the puppy to eat anything, except for Raising Cane’s chicken fingers.

The pup, named Delilah, is doing much better.

The Humane Society says the chicken fingers helped boost her appetite and she’s back to eating puppy food.

Once she’s fully recovered, Delilah will go back to her foster home, which they say will now be her “permanent home.”

Click here if you’d like to donate to Lexington Humane Society.

Delilah is doing much better. (Lexington Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.