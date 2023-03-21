Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation stabilizing, different from 2008
Defense attorney Abe Mashni says the deer crashed through his window after this month’s wind...
Deer crashes into Lexington lawyer’s home
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Delilah is doing much better.
Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’