Two Lexington schools singled out in Dept. of Education audit

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are calling for improvements at two low-performing schools in Lexington.

According to the Herald Leader, the Kentucky Department of Education singled out Harrison Elementary and William Wells Brown Elementary in an audit.

Only 20% percent of third graders in both schools are receiving proficient or distinguished test scores. That’s compared to the statewide average of 45%.

The audit also found technology is not being used enough in the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the report lines up with areas they’re already targeting.

Auditors did find signs of progress at both schools but recommended that teachers go through training and the schools set clear expectations.

Harrison and William Wells Brown are both Promise Academies, meaning they have longer school days and a longer school year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
heavy rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Police say Markeeta Campbell killed LaPorschia Stringer in 2019.
Woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting near Fayette Mall
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on...
Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt
Lexington Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and another was injured in an early...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
CDC monitoring rise of deadly fungal infection
An assembly was held Tuesday at Lincoln County High School to encourage students to remain...
Ky. high school holds assembly to encourage students to remain drug-free
An old tobacco barn at the Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm is getting a facelift.
Thoroughbred retirement farm building new visitor center inside old barn
According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home