Two Lexington schools singled out in Dept. of Education audit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are calling for improvements at two low-performing schools in Lexington.

According to the Herald Leader, the Kentucky Department of Education singled out Harrison Elementary and William Wells Brown Elementary in an audit.

Only 20% percent of third graders in both schools are receiving proficient or distinguished test scores. That’s compared to the statewide average of 45%.

The audit also found technology is not being used enough in the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the report lines up with areas they’re already targeting.

Auditors did find signs of progress at both schools but recommended that teachers go through training and the schools set clear expectations.

Harrison and William Wells Brown are both Promise Academies, meaning they have longer school days and a longer school year.

