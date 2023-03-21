Vito Tisdale dismissed from Kentucky football team

Tisdale missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in spring practice and was poised to return for a final season in 2023
Vito Tisdale during 2022 Spring Practice.
Vito Tisdale during 2022 Spring Practice.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive back Vito Tisdale is no longer a member of the Wildcats’ football team according to a statement released on Twitter. He was released for a violation of team rules.

Tisdale missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in spring practice and was poised to return for a final season in 2023.

In August of 2021, Tisdale was one of six UK football players charged with burglary resulting from an incident in March of 2021. The charges were later dismissed after a grand jury decided not to indict them. An investigation by the university also found no wrongdoing by the players.

