2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Marathon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Lexington Marathon

Nineteen-year-old Marquan King was arrested and charged with Murder, Assault 2nd degree, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Twenty-one-year-old Lamont Clayborne was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On March 17, 43-year-old Justin Cooke was found with a gunshot wound in a Marathon parking lot on N MLK Blvd and Third St. He was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Cooke later died at UK Medical Center at 8:44 p.m. on Friday night.

