California faces more flooding after strong Pacific storm

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California was blamed for two deaths and forecasters said additional flooding was possible Wednesday in parts of the state.

Tuesday’s storm focused most of its energy on central and southern parts of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall. In the north, intense hail was reported in Sacramento, the state capital.

Locally heavy rain and snowmelt may cause flooding Wednesday in southern California and central Arizona, the National Weather Service warned.

Trees and power lines were reported downed in the San Francisco Bay Area. An Amtrak commuter train carrying 55 passengers struck a downed tree and derailed near the East Bay village of Porta Costa. The train remained upright and nobody was injured, Amtrak and fire officials said.

In the Bay Area community of Portola Valley, a man driving a sewer truck was killed when a tree fell onto the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. And in the community of Rossmoor, a driver was injured and a passenger died after a large tree fell onto a car, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Thousands in California are still without power as the state steps up its clean-up effort following a series of storms. (CNN, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, BEAR VALLE

In the Monterey Bay region, a severe windstorm located over the ocean blasted Santa Cruz County with wind gusts up to 80 mph (129 kph) at midday. Along the coastline of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, ocean foam blew across the roadways like large snowflakes.

Wind gusts reached 76 mph (122 kph) in Santa Cruz mountain communities, including Boulder Creek.

Resident Frank Kuhr waited for hours Tuesday afternoon at a downtown supermarket for crews to remove large redwoods that were blocking a highway. “Trees are down everywhere,” Kuhr said. “The wind has been unbelievable. Branches were flying through the air, and folks could hear trees just falling and cracking.”

“This one’s a doozy,” Kuhr said.

Some 133,000 customers were without electricity early Wednesday throughout the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s storm, which came on the first full day of spring following the state’s extraordinary winter, was a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

The Mammoth Mountain resort in the eastern Sierra Nevada announced that it will remain open for skiing and snowboarding at least through the end of July.

With a season-to-date snowfall of 634 inches (16.1 meters) at the main lodge, it was likely just one storm away from breaking the all-time record of 668 inches (16.9 meters) set in the 2010-2011 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville,...
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
People get drinking water from a water collecting point at a slum area, in Karachi, Pakistan,...
A quarter of world population lacks safe drinking water: UN
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban