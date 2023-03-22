Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Active Pattern Takes Shape By Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - t’s a rather ugly day across the state as we get set for rounds of heavy rain and storms. This action targets us Friday and Saturday and could bring strong storms and flooding rains to the region.

Let’s start with today and roll forward. A few showers are pushing across the region as a warm front lifts northward through the area.

Thursday is a much better day with temps surging toward 70-75 for most areas. Winds will gust up with a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance for showers and storms. The best chance is across the north as a front works toward the region.

That front stalls near the Ohio River on Friday as waves of showers and storms develop and roll along it. This means the best threat for heavy rain is across the west and north with drier and warmer times south of this. That boundary hangs around until low pressure works into the region on Saturday.

This setup means, at least, a local high water threat across parts of the state.

Depending on where this front stalls and the track of that low, the potential for a few strong to severe storms is also there.

Once this moves away, we focus on another storm system coming at us with some showers and storms Sunday night and Monday. Another cold setup looks to follow into the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.