Community holds vigil for Kentucky boy killed in freak accident
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A community grieving the loss of 8-year-old Eli Hill will come together to remember the little boy.

Eli was playing basketball at his home in Corbin when the basketball backboard fell and hit his chest. The coroner says he was trying to dunk the ball when it fell. He died Monday at UK hospital.

Social media, the last two days, has been flooded with tributes to Eli. His story has even gone national as the community and total strangers grieve this young boy.

At Rotary Field, the community will come together and pay tribute to Eli.

Eli loved sports and was a big baseball fan and player. His baseball coach is one of the organizers for tonight’s vigil.

Eli’s parents say they are overwhelmed by the support, messages, and prayers and wanted to pass along their gratitude to everyone who has stopped to think of them in this unimaginable time.

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at Rotary Field here in Corbin.

