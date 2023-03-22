Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin community is continuing to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Eli Hill.

The Fayette County Coroner says he was trying to dunk a basketball on his goal outside his home when the backboard fell on top of him. He died at UK hospital.

Community members say that although this tragedy has struck them hard, they are all coming together to be resilient.

Pastor Alex Lockridge at First Baptist Church in Corbin opened up their doors as soon as they heard of the tragedy.

“If you’re so overwhelmed by this need to make sense of this or to grieve to emote, whatever it is. We will be here,” said Lockridge. “If we can just sit beside you and not say a word, we’ll listen to you. If we can try to speak words of comfort, whatever it might be, we’re happy to be here.”

Just down the street in the tight-knit community, the Corbin Schools staff are going the extra mile to be there for their students with resources and counselors on site.

“Our staff out at Corbin Primary school, they have been fabulous through this,” Corbin Schools Chief Information Officer Jason Couger. They have to be supportive of the students, they have to be strong, and they have done that.”

People in the community say they will continue to keep their doors open for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy.

