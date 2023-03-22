Damien Harris signs 1-year deal with Bills
Former Madison Southern star spent past 4 season with New England
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former Madison Southern star Damien Harris has signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.
Harris, who was drafted out of Alabama in 2019, played his first four years with New England, where he rushed for a little more than 2,000 yards in 38 games.
NFL reporter Ari Meirov says Harris will be paid $1.7 million.
