Damien Harris signs 1-year deal with Bills

Former Madison Southern star spent past 4 season with New England
Damien Harris, who played at Madison Southern, has signed a 1-year deal with the Bills.
Damien Harris, who played at Madison Southern, has signed a 1-year deal with the Bills.(NFL)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former Madison Southern star Damien Harris has signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Harris, who was drafted out of Alabama in 2019, played his first four years with New England, where he rushed for a little more than 2,000 yards in 38 games.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov says Harris will be paid $1.7 million.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville,...
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
File image of classroom
Two Lexington schools singled out in Dept. of Education audit

Latest News

UK senior golfer Jensen Castle works on her putting.
WKYT Athletes of the Week: Pair of UK Golfers to play Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
Cozart hits two free throws in double-overtime to send EKU to CBI Championship game
Kentucky extended the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games
Devin Burkes moonshot lifts Kentucky to 15th-straight
Vito Tisdale during 2022 Spring Practice.
Vito Tisdale dismissed from Kentucky football team