Damien Harris signs 1-year deal with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former Madison Southern star Damien Harris has signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Harris, who was drafted out of Alabama in 2019, played his first four years with New England, where he rushed for a little more than 2,000 yards in 38 games.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov says Harris will be paid $1.7 million.

