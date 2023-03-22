Good Question: What does UK do with old jerseys when there is a design change?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that UK’s basketball season is over, you may wonder what happens to the team’s uniforms.

For today’s Good Question, Yvonne asks, “What does UK do with the old basketball uniforms when there is a design change? Every few years the design is changed, and the players are wearing newly designed jerseys on the court.”

According to the Univerisity of Kentucky Athletics Department, those jerseys are given to players to keep at the conclusion of their careers. They said the same thing applies to football players.

It makes sense that student-athletes would want to keep their jerseys as mementos of their time playing for the university.

Any jerseys that aren’t given away, could end up for auction by UK’s Surplus Property Department. They have in-person auctions and online sales for items from the university, and occasionally items from the athletics department go up for sale.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.