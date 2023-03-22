Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today will not be a total washout but it will include some showers in the region.

While it doesn’t rain the entire day, it will be a bit of a dreary one for most of us. Showers will become scattered and eventually dry up completely. Temperatures will stay down in the 50s for highs because of all the cloud cover and those pesky scattered showers.

The real shot of warmth is here on Thursday. At that time we’ll reach 70 to 75 degrees with a pretty gusty southerly wind blowing through the region. These numbers put us above normal by 10 to 15 degrees. It’s a short-lived surge but it is a nice one while it is here.

Rounds of heavy rain will enter the area on Friday. This time the presence of rain will be more active. The heaviest rain will not be non-stop but there will be plenty of different waves coming at us. When this is considered, it could lead to high-water issues. Some of the data suggest that we pick up several inches of total rainfall. Not only is there the threat of heavy rain but some of the storms could be strong to severe. As of this post, there is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for parts of our region.

Take care of each other!

