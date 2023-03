LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a Lexington man is wanted for murder.

State police say a grand jury indicted Dustin Herrick for murder and DUI following a deadly crash in Spencer County.

KSP says the crash happened on Kentucky 55 in March 2022.

State police say Herrick also has ties to the Pee Wee Valley area in Oldham County.

